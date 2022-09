PHOENIX — Phoenix police say a juvenile has been hospitalized in serious condition Monday afternoon after being shot. The incident reportedly happened near 27th Avenue and Van Buren Street just before 3 p.m.

According to Phoenix police, officers are still working to capture the suspected shooter.

Details on who shot the child or what led up to the incident haven't been released.

