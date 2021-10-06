Watch
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsCentral Phoenix News

Actions

Check your tickets: 5 Powerball winners in Arizona, including a $1 million ticket

items.[0].image.alt
Powerball telecast
Arizona Lottery numbers Oct 4.png
Posted at 7:18 PM, Oct 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-05 22:24:11-04

PHOENIX — It's not the winning $699 million Powerball ticket that was sold in California, but five winning tickets were sold in Arizona, including a $1 million ticket sold in Gilbert.

The Arizona Lottery announced late Tuesday that five winning tickets from Monday night's Powerball drawing — one worth $1 million and four worth $50,000 — were sold at convenience stores and grocery stores in Gilbert, Phoenix, and Tucson.

Check those tickets!

$1 million ticket (matched 5 numbers, but not Powerball)

  • Sold at Fry's Food Store, 3261 E. Pecos Road in Gilbert

$50,000 tickets (matched four numbers, and Powerball)

  • Sold at 7-Eleven, 1157 N. Gilbert Rd. in Gilbert
  • Sold at Circle K, 2524 W Thunderbird Rd., in Phoenix
  • Sold at Albertsons, 6600 E. Grant Rd., in Tucson
  • Sold at Del Sol Marketplace, 5405 W Valencia Rd. in Tucson

The winning numbers were 12, 22, 54, 66, 69. The Powerball number was 15.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV