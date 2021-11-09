Check your tickets: $305K lottery ticket sold at Goodyear grocery store

PHOENIX — Three winning lottery tickets ranging between $50,000 and $305,0000 were sold in Arizona over the weekend.

According to the Arizona Lottery, a $305,000 Fantasy 5 ticket was sold at the Fry's Food Store in Goodyear at 16380 W. Yuma Road. The winning numbers were 19, 21, 22, 23, and 29.

An "Extreme Green Fast Play" ticket worth $250,000 was sold Loyal Order of Moose #2269 in Lake Havasu City, which is northwest of Phoenix near the Arizona-California state lines.

And in Huachuca City, which is near Sierra Vista in southern Arizona, a $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold at Mustang Corner. The winner matched four of the five numbers, plus the Powerball. The winning numbers were 8, 30, 48, 57, and 64. The Powerball number was 9.