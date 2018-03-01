Celebrate Scottish heritage in Phoenix this weekend

PHOENIX -

Phoenix will be just a wee bit Scottish this weekend as the 54th Annual Scottish Games get underway this Saturday.

You don't have to be Scottish to attend the festival and celebrate the heritage and culture. Scottish or not, visitors will enjoy competitive highland dancing, pipe bands, heavy athletics and more. Live music and artists will perform traditional Scottish tunes throughout the festival making it feel like you're really in Scotland.

The Scottish Games kick off 9:00 a.m. Saturday at Steele Indian Park, located at 300 East Indian School Rd. For additional event info, schedule and ticket pricing, click here.