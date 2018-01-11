Celebrate National Milk Day with Danzeisen Dairy

PHOENIX - Whether you're a skim, two-percent, or whole milk drinker, January 11th is a day to celebrate anything and everything milk.

Arizona is actually one of the top 15 milk producing states and Maricopa County at one time was among one of the largest milk producing counties in the country.

Today, Arizona is still a strong dairy state, and Danzeisen Dairy woke up early on ABC15 Morning's to celebrate National Milk Day.

The Danzeisen family farm has been in the Phoenix area for more than 50 years and is the first local Phoenix dairy to offer milk in glass bottles. With 13 different milk and dairy products, the Danzeisen name is a staple around the Phoenix area.

To learn more about Danzeisen Dairy or take a butter-making class at the dairy, visit their website.

To learn more about dairy producers in Arizona visit ArizonaMilk.org.