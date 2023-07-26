CASS: "A/C down inside women's dorm" Monday evening

PHOENIX — ABC15 has learned the air conditioning inside the women's dorm at the Central Arizona Shelter Services near 12th Avenue and Madison Street, has not been working Monday evening.

CASS' Chief Development Officer said the organization is awaiting repairs and service technicians should be there Wednesday morning.

Although the organization said Tuesday was the first-day staff had received any complaints about the A/C. A woman who lives in the shelter tells ABC15 the A/C has been a problem for days.

CASS is an organization that helps people experiencing homelessness. The CDO confirmed staff has put out swamp coolers and fans in the affected areas. The staff, according to the CDO, was also checking rooms with temperature guns and said the temperature was hovering around 80º Tuesday night.

ABC15 spoke to a woman who says patience is running thin.

"We have no A/C in the women's dorm at all. The men's dorm is fine. The men's shower is fine. We have no shower water and no accommodations. A lot of the women are getting aggressive,” said Orleana Robertson.

CASS’ tells ABC15, the staff is also helping some of their most vulnerable residents by relocating them to areas where the A/C is actually working.