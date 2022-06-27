Car falls into sinkhole near 20th Street and Camelback Road

PHOENIX — Crews are working to repair a Phoenix roadway after a car fell into a water-filled sinkhole Sunday night.

The incident occurred near 20th Street and Missouri Avenue, which is located north of Camelback Road.

Video from the scene showed a vehicle crashed into a sinkhole in front of a home.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported during the incident.

ABC15 spoke with a homeowner in the area who says his partner helped the driver of the car get to safety.

20th Street and Missouri closed due to sinkhole

ABC15 has reached out to officials for more information, but it's believed that a burst pipe caused the sinkhole.

Missouri is closed between 20th and 24th streets.