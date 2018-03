PHOENIX - Officials are investigating after a man crashed his vehicle into a FedEx store in Phoenix.

Phoenix police and fire crews were called to the FedEx store near Central Avenue and Indian School Road on Friday morning for a report of a vehicle inside of the store.

ABC15 video showed a large hole in the store's wall and the van actually inside of the store.

Officials believe the elderly driver thought he had the vehicle in drive when he reversed into the store.

The driver was not seriously injured.

No one inside the store reported any injuries.