Bystanders hurt in separate shootings at two Phoenix bars Sunday night

Suspects have not been located in either shooting, police say
Two people were hurt in a shooting near 32nd Street and Thomas Road Sunday night.
Posted at 8:11 AM, Jun 19, 2023
PHOENIX — Phoenix police say bystanders were injured during two separate shootings at bars late Sunday night.

The first shooting took place near 99th Avenue and Camelback Road after 9 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators determined that two men were in an altercation outside of a bar when one of them fired a weapon, hitting a woman who was at the business.

Officers responded to the scene and found a woman with a non-life-threatening injury. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The second shooting occurred at a bar near 32nd Street and Thomas around 9:40 p.m.

Police say several people were in an altercation when one man fired a gun in the air and at the ground. One of the shots struck a bystander, only identified as a man, who was taken to a hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

A second shooting victim, another man, was found nearby shortly after and was also taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are looking for suspects in both of the shootings.

They are not believed to be connected.

