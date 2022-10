PHOENIX — One person was taken to the hospital after a two-alarm apartment fire in Phoenix early Wednesday morning.

The blaze broke out at a complex near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road around 4 a.m.

Phoenix Fire officials say a man was taken to the hospital with critical burn injuries and 10 others were displaced.

Firefighters from Phoenix and Glendale responded to put out the blaze.

It's not yet known what caused the fire.