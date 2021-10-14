Watch
'Breaking Bad'-style meth lab busted in Phoenix, police say

Phoenix Police Department
breaking bad meth bust
Posted at 8:09 AM, Oct 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-14 11:09:57-04

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say a “Breaking Bad”-style meth lab was busted last week, resulting in an arrest.

Officers found an RV during a trespassing call at a business near 43rd Avenue and Camelback Road on Oct. 7.

Inside the RV, officers discovered a mobile meth lab with chemicals and lab equipment.

The owner of the RV, identified as 38-year-old Jan Vose, was arrested and booked on organized retail theft and drug charges.

