'Breaking Bad'-style meth lab busted in Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say a “Breaking Bad”-style meth lab was busted last week, resulting in an arrest.
Officers found an RV during a trespassing call at a business near 43rd Avenue and Camelback Road on Oct. 7.
Inside the RV, officers discovered a mobile meth lab with chemicals and lab equipment.
The owner of the RV, identified as 38-year-old Jan Vose, was arrested and booked on organized retail theft and drug charges.
