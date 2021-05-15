14-year-old boy stabbed to death at Phoenix Light Rail stop near Central Ave and Indian School Rd

PHOENIX — A 14-year-old boy is dead after being stabbed Friday near Central Avenue and Indian School Road.

Phoenix police officials say at about 9:00 p.m., officers were called to the Valley Metro Light Rail for reports of a fight.

At the scene, officers learned a fight broke out between multiple males and a woman stabbed one of them.

The male, identified by police as Quortez Conley, was taken to a hospital where he died.

The suspect, identified as 30-year-old Priscilla Uqualla, stayed at the scene and has been detained. It's unclear if Uqualla knew Conley prior to the incident.

Further details haven't been released and the investigation remains ongoing.