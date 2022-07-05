Body pulled from canal near 32nd Street and McDowell Road Tuesday

Officials are on the scene after the body of a woman was pulled from a canal in Phoenix early Tuesday morning.

Phoenix fire crews arrived at the scene sometime before 6 a.m. near 32nd Street and McDowell Road.

Fire officials say Phoenix police are now handling the situation as the situation is now a "body recovery."

Police officials are investigating the incident and believe the body to be an adult woman.

It is unclear how long the body was in the water or what led up to the incident.

No further information was immediately available.