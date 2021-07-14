Body pulled from canal in Phoenix Tuesday

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Fire Department says a body was pulled from a canal Tuesday evening.

Phoenix fire says they’re assisting Phoenix police after officers were called to the area of 24th Street and Riverview Drive, south of Sky Harbor, for a body recovery.

Phoenix police arrived and found an adult male in the water deceased.

Firefighters say police will continue the investigation.

It’s unclear if the death is being investigated as suspicious or not, and the man’s identity hasn’t been released.

