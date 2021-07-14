Watch
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsCentral Phoenix News

Actions

Body pulled from canal in Phoenix Tuesday

items.[0].image.alt
ABC15
Phoenix Fire Department
Posted at 6:43 PM, Jul 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-13 21:43:13-04

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Fire Department says a body was pulled from a canal Tuesday evening.

Phoenix fire says they’re assisting Phoenix police after officers were called to the area of 24th Street and Riverview Drive, south of Sky Harbor, for a body recovery.

Phoenix police arrived and found an adult male in the water deceased.

Firefighters say police will continue the investigation.

It’s unclear if the death is being investigated as suspicious or not, and the man’s identity hasn’t been released.

Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch the Suns take on the Bucks in the NBA Finals only on ABC15