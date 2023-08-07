Body found on Arizona State Capitol property, investigation underway Monday

PHOENIX — The Department of Public Safety is investigating after a person was found deceased on Arizona State Capitol property in Phoenix Monday morning.

DPS says the person was found near 19th Avenue and Washington Street, in the west parking lot of the Capitol.

The person's identity or what led up to their death has not been released.

This is the second incident where a body was found on Capitol property recently. A body was discovered by Phoenix police on Arizona State Capitol property Wednesday, July 26, according to DPS. Their cause of death has not been released in that case.