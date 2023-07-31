Watch Now
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsCentral Phoenix News

Actions

Body found by Phoenix firefighters at scene of likely lightning-caused fire

The person's death is believed to be unrelated to the fire
Phoenix firefighters put out a likely lightning-caused fire at a home overnight. At the scene, crews discovered a body, which appears to have been a death unrelated to the fire.
Posted at 6:47 AM, Jul 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-31 09:47:43-04

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating after a body was found at the scene of a fire late Sunday night.

Phoenix Fire Department crews were called to put out what's believed to be a lightning-caused fire near 19th and Montebello avenues around 11:45 p.m.

According to information at the scene, the flames engulfed trees and started to spread to a home nearby.

While at the scene, fire crews found a body that reportedly appeared to have been there for some time.

Police say there were no obvious signs of foul play, but the cause of the person's death and identity have not been determined.

The death is believed to be unrelated to the overnight fire.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!