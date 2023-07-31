Body found by Phoenix firefighters at scene of likely lightning-caused fire

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating after a body was found at the scene of a fire late Sunday night.

Phoenix Fire Department crews were called to put out what's believed to be a lightning-caused fire near 19th and Montebello avenues around 11:45 p.m.

According to information at the scene, the flames engulfed trees and started to spread to a home nearby.

While at the scene, fire crews found a body that reportedly appeared to have been there for some time.

Police say there were no obvious signs of foul play, but the cause of the person's death and identity have not been determined.

The death is believed to be unrelated to the overnight fire.