Watch
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsCentral Phoenix News

Actions

BMO Harris Bank boosts minimum wage for US workers

items.[0].image.alt
Jim Poulin | Phoenix Business Journal
BMO Harris is the fifth-largest bank operating in the Valley
BMO.jpeg
Posted at 9:53 AM, Oct 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-05 12:53:11-04

BMO Harris Bank said Tuesday it will raise its U.S. minimum hourly wage for full- and part-time branch and customer contact center employees to $18 an hour beginning Oct. 17. The bank said the new wage level will impact new hires, as well as any current employees who earn below the new minimum base pay for their position.

Chicago-based BMO Harris Bank is the U.S. banking arm of Toronto-based BMO Financial Group.

The move comes shortly after BMO Financial Group announced in September that it would require that all North American employees and contractors get vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 31 or be subjected to twice-weekly testing for COVID-19.

BMO Harris is the fifth-largest bank operating in the Valley, with more than 40 offices and more than $4 billion in local deposits, according to Phoenix Business Journal research.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV