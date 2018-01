PHOENIX - A bicyclist is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Phoenix Wednesday morning.

The incident happened near 21st Avenue and Indian School Road.

According to Phoenix police, a driver was traveling eastbound on Indian School, crossed left of center and struck the bicyclist who was riding on the sidewalk.

The bicyclist, an adult woman, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say the driver of the vehicle, an adult man, remained on scene following the collision and is now being evaluated by officers.

Indian School Road is restricted between 19th and 23rd avenues as officers investigate.

