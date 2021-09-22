Beloved downtown PHX ambassador dies after getting hit by drunk driver

PHOENIX — Hans Hughes, a beloved member of the Downtown Phoenix Ambassadors program and the downtown community, died Tuesday, weeks after he was struck by an alleged drunk driver while riding his bike home from work.

"Downtown lost a superhero," DTPHX, an organization that promotes downtown Phoenix businesses and the ambassadors, wrote Wednesday in social media posts.

"We love you so much Hans, and we know the entire community does too."

Hughes was struck on Friday, August 20, 2021, while on his bicycle heading home from work.

In August, a spokesperson for Phoenix police said the suspected driver ran a red light at First and Filmore streets. That driver, who was not identified, was arrested and cited for DUI and failure to stop.

Hughes had spent the last few weeks in the hospital undergoing various surgeries and treatments.

Recently, he had shown signs of great improvement and was taken off the ventilator. However, his health rapidly declined over the weekend, according to updates posted to a GoFundMe account.

"Unfortunately his condition has rapidly declined since Saturday when his heart stopped and the medical team spent 20 minutes resuscitating him," Lauren Potter, the organizer behind the GoFundMe, wrote in an update.

"As a registered organ donor, our beautiful friend is being kept on life support in the hopes of finding a potential match… Even in his final moments Hans is brave, strong and overwhelmingly kind and selfless, and we are hoping he may be able to help save someone else’s life."

He died Tuesday.

Details on funeral services were pending.

The Ambassadors are known for wearing their bright orange shirts and act as immeasurable information resources, helping people find parking, recommending restaurants, or providing directions.

As of Wednesday, $41,000 had been raised to help with his medical expenses and care.