PHOENIX — Treat yourself to pizza on Tuesday and you'll help provide much-needed meals to families across the Valley and state.

Barro's Pizza is giving 100% of all proceeds on Tuesday, December 5 to St. Mary's Food Bank Alliance.

In 2022, St. Mary's Food Bank says more than $415,000 was raised on this giving day alone!

More than $2 million has been raised through this event over the years, providing more than 10 million meals for Arizonans in need.

See all Barro's Pizza locations here.