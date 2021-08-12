Baby reported missing from Phoenix last month found safe in Georgia

Law enforcement officials say an infant reported missing from Phoenix has been found safe in Georgia.

In July, police said 3-month-old Amora Mohammed-Ali was last seen with her mother, identified as 19-year-old Alysah Mohammed-Ali, who does not have custody of her.

Tempe PD

Clayton County Police Department officials said Wednesday that Amora was found safely and Alysah fled the scene before police arrived.

Officials say arrangements were made with the Arizona Department of Child Services to take the child back to Arizona.

The mother is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, 105 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.

An arrest warrant for kidnapping has been issued for Alysah, Clayton County officials say.