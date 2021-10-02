Authorities ask for public's help finding missing man who left Phoenix care facility

PHOENIX — Authorities are searching for a missing elderly man who left a Phoenix care facility Friday evening.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says around 5:30 p.m., 67-year-old Miguel Torres-Ramirez left the care facility near 12th Street and Camelback Road where he lives and has not been seen since.

Torres-Ramirez left the facility with no money or cell phone.

DPS says he suffers from a condition that makes him easily confused.

He is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt with blue/green plaid sweatpants and was carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department Missing and Unidentified Person Unit at (602) 534-2121.