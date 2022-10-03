Watch Now
ASU officer struck, man arrested near downtown Phoenix campus

Posted at 1:04 PM, Oct 03, 2022
PHOENIX — A man has been arrested after allegedly striking an ASU police officer in the head.

On Monday, police were called to the downtown campus for reports that a shirtless man was acting aggressively after being refused service, ASU police said.

When officers contacted the man police say he charged at a police aide and an officer stepped in front and was struck in the head.

The man was apprehended and he was taken to a nearby jail. Police say he continued to be aggressive and kicked a holding cell door so hard that the lock broke.

The officer who was struck was checked out for minor injuries.

The man was charged with aggravated assault on law enforcement.

