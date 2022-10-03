ASU officer struck, man arrested near downtown Phoenix campus

PHOENIX — A man has been arrested after allegedly striking an ASU police officer in the head.

On Monday, police were called to the downtown campus for reports that a shirtless man was acting aggressively after being refused service, ASU police said.

When officers contacted the man police say he charged at a police aide and an officer stepped in front and was struck in the head.

ARREST MADE - Downtown campus



ASUPD responded to reports of a shirtless man acting aggressively after being refused service. After contacting the 6’ 4”, 250 lb. suspect, he charged at a police aide. An officer stepped in front of the charging suspect and was struck in the head. pic.twitter.com/cawSXl1lrJ — Arizona State University Police Department (@ASUPolice) October 3, 2022

The man was apprehended and he was taken to a nearby jail. Police say he continued to be aggressive and kicked a holding cell door so hard that the lock broke.

The officer who was struck was checked out for minor injuries.

The man was charged with aggravated assault on law enforcement.