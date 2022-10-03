ASU officer struck, man arrested near downtown Phoenix campus

PHOENIX — A man has been arrested after allegedly striking an ASU police officer in the head.
On Monday, police were called to the downtown campus for reports that a shirtless man was acting aggressively after being refused service, ASU police said.
When officers contacted the man police say he charged at a police aide and an officer stepped in front and was struck in the head.
ASUPD responded to reports of a shirtless man acting aggressively after being refused service. After contacting the 6’ 4”, 250 lb. suspect, he charged at a police aide. An officer stepped in front of the charging suspect and was struck in the head. pic.twitter.com/cawSXl1lrJ
The man was apprehended and he was taken to a nearby jail. Police say he continued to be aggressive and kicked a holding cell door so hard that the lock broke.
The officer who was struck was checked out for minor injuries.
The man was charged with aggravated assault on law enforcement.