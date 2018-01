PHOENIX - Two people are under arrest and police are searching for a third suspect after an altercation and chase in west Phoenix.

Police were called to a report of an officer assaulted near 7th Avenue and the Salt River Bridge.

Police say the altercation may have involved multiple people leading them to chase the suspects to a neighborhood near 32nd Ave and Polk.

Two arrests were made there and police are continuing to investigate. Officers say no one was hurt at either crime scene.