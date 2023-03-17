Arrest made after man was shot, killed near 29th Avenue and Cactus Road earlier this month

PHOENIX — Police say they have made an arrest after a man died earlier this month at a Phoenix Family Dollar.

Police say 43-year-old Chris Gonzales was found with a gunshot wound to the head inside the store near 29th Avenue and Cactus Road. He died from his injuries at the scene.

During the investigation, police heard from a witness who reported hearing a gunshot in the area before Gonzales was seen running.

Surveillance video showed the victim had been with a few other people that night and one of them was seen lunging at him. Other video showed the individual following Gonzales after the apparent incident.

Earlier this week, police made contact with a witness who said the suspect was a man who was looking for Gonzales to “retaliate” after an alleged assault attempt.

Police say a 35-year-old man was identified as the suspect and taken into custody on Wednesday. Police documents say he first denied being in the area of the shooting at the time but then identified himself on surveillance video. He denied knowing or shooting the victim.