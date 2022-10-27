Arrest made after burglary of Secretary of State Katie Hobbs' office

PHOENIX — An arrest has been made after a burglary at the Phoenix office of Secretary of State Katie Hobbs.

The office was burglarized overnight Monday into Tuesday, according to a statement from her representatives.

It's unclear what items were taken from the office.

Phoenix police announced Thursday morning that an arrest was made following the incident.

An arrest has been made regarding a commercial burglary that occurred near Virginia Avenue and Central Avenue on October 25, 2022. More information will be released later today. pic.twitter.com/j7Ch7F1WD9 — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) October 27, 2022

More information is expected to be released later on Thursday.