Arrest made after burglary of Secretary of State Katie Hobbs' office

Police expect to release more information Thursday
Police are investigating a break-in where items were stolen at Secretary of State Katie Hobbs' campaign office.
Posted at 9:59 AM, Oct 27, 2022
PHOENIX — An arrest has been made after a burglary at the Phoenix office of Secretary of State Katie Hobbs.

The office was burglarized overnight Monday into Tuesday, according to a statement from her representatives.

It's unclear what items were taken from the office.

Phoenix police announced Thursday morning that an arrest was made following the incident.

More information is expected to be released later on Thursday.

