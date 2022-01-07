Armed man shot by officers near 17th Avenue and Van Buren Street

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say an armed man was shot by officers after threatening to rob a convenience store late Thursday night.

The incident took place at a Circle K store near 17th Avenue and Van Buren Street around 11:30 p.m.

Officers were called to the scene after an armed man reportedly threatened to rob the store. Responding officers gave multiple verbal commands for the man to drop his weapon and he did not comply. One officer shot at the suspect, injuring him.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment but his current condition was not known Friday morning.

Police say no injuries to officers or civilians were reported during the incident.

The officer who fired a shot at the man has been with the department for three years, officials say.

The investigation is still ongoing.