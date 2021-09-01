Arizona welcomes first group of Afghan refugees, according to govenor's office

PHOENIX — Arizona has welcomed its first group of Afghan refugees, according to Governor Doug Ducey.

In a series of tweets Wednesday, the governor said he had recently had a conversation with the Arizona Department of Economic Security, Cindy McCain, Sharon Harper with the McCain Institute, and refugee resettlement agencies about their efforts to help Afghan refugees transition into better lives and safer living conditions here in Arizona.

"It’s critical that we keep our promises to the brave Afghan people who fought alongside us for their freedom and rights. They were instrumental in our operations in Afghanistan — they helped us take down terrorists and make the world a safer place," Ducey said.

"The US is a City on a Hill—a global leader—and we should hold true to our promises if we want to keep that reputation. That’s why we are eager to welcome these refugees—who were our allies—to AZ as they flee the dangers of their country and seek safety and opportunity in ours."

Ducey said the first group of vetted refugees arrived Sunday night, and more are on their way. The governor said the refuges have all been fully vetted through intensive background checks by national security agencies.

"My thanks go out to everyone who joined us today for their efforts to help these people settle here in Arizona," said Ducey.