Arizona to receive $40M in PILT funding from Department of the Interior

PHOENIX — Every county in Arizona will receive part of $40.2 million in Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILT) funding for 2021, Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland announced Thursday.
PILT payments are made yearly by the Department of the Interior agencies to aid in offsetting property tax losses that local communities may accrue due to tax-exempt federal lands being within their boundaries.
These funds help pay for vital services like the construction of public schools, roads, police, and firefighter protection, and search and rescue operations, a news release said.
“These disbursements are a great example of our commitment to be a good neighbor to the communities we serve,” said Secretary Haaland in a statement.
In total, $529.3 million in PILT payments will be made to more than 1,900 local jurisdictions, the Department of the Interior said.
Here is how the funding breaks down for Arizona:
- Apache County: $1,987,279
- Cochise County: $2,410,271
- Coconino County: $2,618,488
- Gila County: $3,840,152
- Graham County: $3,104,046
- Greenlee County: $1,028,267
- La Paz County: $2,213,648
- Maricopa County: $3,499,413
- Mohave County: $3,860,822
- Navajo County: $1,645,703
- Pima County: $3,739,899
- Pinal County: $1,481,010
- Santa Cruz County: $1,233,075
- Yavapai County: $3,665,659
- Yuma County: $3,865,133
A complete breakdown of the funding between states and counties can be found at https://www.nbc.gov/pilt/counties.cfm.