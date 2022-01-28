Arizona Small Dog Rescue looking for special home for Champ, a young poodle with cancer

PHOENIX — Arizona Small Dog Rescue is hoping to find a very special home for a young dog in need of a place to live out his final months.

Champ, a 3-year-old poodle mix, came to the rescue after being at the Maricopa County animal shelter. He was matted and in a lot of pain, but was cleaned up.

However, while he was in surgery to be neutered, veterinarians discovered a large mass that was diagnosed as presumptive histiocytic sarcoma with lymphatic invasion.

In other words, vets learned that Champ has an aggressive and rare form of cancer and may only live another few months to a year.

Arizona Small Dog Rescue

The rescue is hoping Champ can find a home and have a family of his own before his time is up.

“Since healing from surgery, you would never be able to tell he is a cancer patient,” Arizona Small Dog Rescue said online. “He will always greet you on his hind legs, jumping for joy with a wagging tail.”

He will need a home that will give him lots of attention, and one where he can hopefully be the only dog.

Champ is located at the main AZSDR facility at 1102 W. Hatcher Road.

See more about Champ and learn about how to adopt him here.