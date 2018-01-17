Arizona senators blast President Trump's attacks on media

"Journalists play a major role in the promotion and protection of democracy and our unalienable rights, and they must be able to do their jobs freely. Only truth and transparency can guarantee freedom," Sen. McCain wrote.

PHOENIX - Arizona's senators are blasting President Trump's latest attacks on the news media.

Senator John McCain penning an op-ed for the Washington Post Wednesday saying the President's attempts to undermine the free press make it hard to hold governments accountable and his treatment is in "Inconsistent at best and hypocritical at worst."

He writes: "Ultimately, freedom of information is critical for a democracy to succeed. We become better, stronger and more effective societies by having an informed and engaged public that pushes policymakers to best represent not only our interests but also our values." McCain says 2017 was the most dangerous years in history to be a journalist sitting more than 200 arrests globally for doing their jobs and an increase in violent threats against the press. 

Senator Jeff Flake is expected to deliver a Senate floor speech Wednesday morning and stand up for free speech. According to an excerpt of the speech, Flake will criticize the President for calling the news media the "Enemy of the people" invoking the name of former Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin. 

President Trump has announced he'll be naming losers of his "fake news awards" Wednesday but hasn't provided any more details. Ethics policy watchdogs will be monitoring every word. 

