Watch
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsCentral Phoenix News

Actions

Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema a no show on vote for January 6 Commission

items.[0].image.alt
ABC15
Kyrsten Sinema
Kyrsten Sinema
Posted at 4:43 PM, May 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-28 19:56:07-04

PHOENIX — Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema skipped a vote Friday that would create an independent bipartisan commission to investigate the January 6 siege on the U.S. Capitol. Sinema, who supports the commission, is one of only a few Democrats in favor of keeping the filibuster.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Sinema joined West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin imploring Republicans to join Democrats to find a path forward on a commission.

Republicans used the filibuster to block passage of the bill.

When it came time to vote, 6 Republicans joined 48 Democrats in favor. A total of 60 votes were needed to overcome the filibuster. 11 Senators didn’t show up to vote. Senator Sinema was in that number.

As it was conceived, 10 people, five appointed by Democrats and five appointed by Republicans make up the January 6 Commission. It would have subpoena power, but could only use it if both sides agree. Its final report to the President and Congress would be due by December 31.

On social media Sinema’s no-show was trending most of Friday with progressives, in particular, taking a dim view of her failure to vote. The Senator has not explained her absence. On Friday, ABC15 attempted to contact Senator Sinema thru her spokesperson. We have not received any response.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Suns vs. Lakers in the NBA Playoffs Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on ABC15 Arizona