Arizona Senate hires firms to re-count 2.1M Maricopa ballots

PHOENIX — The CEO of a company hired to lead an Arizona Senate audit of election results and re-count all 2.1 million Maricopa County ballots to ensure that President Joe Biden's November win was legitimate appears to have posted sympathetically about election conspiracies in his now-deleted Twitter account.

Senate President Karen Fann announced Wednesday that an independent audit of the election would use four companies led by a firm called Cyber Ninjas.

An archive that appears to be Cyber Ninjas founder Doug Logan's Twitter account shows he shared memes popular with people promoting disproven or unsupported allegations casting doubt on Biden's victory.