Arizona man linked to rapper Mac Miller's drug overdose death to plead guilty

LOS ANGELES, CA — An Arizona man has agreed to plead guilty to federal charges for knowingly supplying counterfeit pills that contained fentanyl to the drug dealer who allegedly sold them to rapper Mac Miller, who died of a drug overdose in 2018.

Ryan Michael Reavis, 38, who was from Los Angeles, California and later moved to Lake Havasu City, Arizona, has agreed to plead guilty to one count of distributing fentanyl, the U.S. Attorney's Office of Central District of California said Wednesday.

According to the agreement, the Department of Justice said Reavis knew the counterfeit oxycodone pills contained fentanyl when he distributed them to Cameron James Pettit, 30, of West Hollywood.

Pettit is the alleged dealer who sold the pills to Miller. The case against Pettit is pending, the DOJ said.

Reavis was arrested in September 2019.

Stephen Andrew Walter, 48, of West Hollywood, is also listed as a co-defendant in the case.

In October, Walter reached a plea agreement with prosecutors and agreed to plead guilty to one count of distributing fentanyl, according to the Department of Justice. Both Walter and Reavis are expected to enter their guilty pleas in front of a U.S. District Judge in Los Angeles in the "coming weeks."