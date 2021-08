PHOENIX — An Arizona man is facing a criminal charge after he knowingly had sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

Gregory Guthrie, 44, was arrested on July 29 and booked into jail on one count of sexual conduct with a minor.

MCSO said Guthrie admitted to knowing the girl was 14 and also admitted to having a sexual encounter with her in his car, which was apparently witnessed by another child.

No other details were released.