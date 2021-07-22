Arizona Lottery reports record sales in the last year

PHOENIX — For the third fiscal year in a row, the Arizona Lottery has seen record-breaking numbers in sales and payouts.

Unaudited combined sales from instant-win and draw games totaled over $1.439 billion and prize payouts reached upwards of $997 million for the 2021 fiscal year, lottery officials said. Commissions to Arizona Lottery retailers surpassed $97 million.

Additionally, $260 million will be transferred to the lottery’s state-mandated beneficiaries. Over $22.2 million of that money will be transferred to Healthy Arizona, through the Arizona Department of Health Services, to aid low-income families. Roughly $38 million will go to the Arizona Board of Regents’ University Bond Fund to help finance the maintenance and construction of facilities at Arizona’s public universities.

“The Arizona Lottery and our entire network of valued retailers are grateful to our players who are helping to do so much good in our great state by enjoying our games,” said Arizona Lottery Executive Director Gregg Edgar in a statement.