Watch
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsCentral Phoenix News

Actions

Arizona Lottery reports record sales in the last year

items.[0].image.alt
John Raoux/AP
Mega Millions lottery tickets, center, and Power Ball tickets, right, are seen with other lottery tickets at a store Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. Lottery players will have a shot Friday night at the fifth-largest jackpot in U.S. history after no tickets matched all the numbers in the latest Mega Millions drawing. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Lottery Jackpots
Posted at 2:43 PM, Jul 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-22 17:43:06-04

PHOENIX — For the third fiscal year in a row, the Arizona Lottery has seen record-breaking numbers in sales and payouts.

Unaudited combined sales from instant-win and draw games totaled over $1.439 billion and prize payouts reached upwards of $997 million for the 2021 fiscal year, lottery officials said. Commissions to Arizona Lottery retailers surpassed $97 million.

Additionally, $260 million will be transferred to the lottery’s state-mandated beneficiaries. Over $22.2 million of that money will be transferred to Healthy Arizona, through the Arizona Department of Health Services, to aid low-income families. Roughly $38 million will go to the Arizona Board of Regents’ University Bond Fund to help finance the maintenance and construction of facilities at Arizona’s public universities.

“The Arizona Lottery and our entire network of valued retailers are grateful to our players who are helping to do so much good in our great state by enjoying our games,” said Arizona Lottery Executive Director Gregg Edgar in a statement.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download the ABC15 app to keep track of monsoon storms