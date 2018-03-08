Arizona judge under investigation for sex abuse claims

PHOENIX - An Arizona judge is under investigation on allegations of sexually abusing a girl starting when she was 13 and lasting until she became an adult.

A police report obtained by The Associated Press says the alleged victim told investigators that Pinal County Superior Court Judge Steven Fuller touched her genitals and buttocks repeatedly and also showed her pornography.

Pima County Sheriff's Department spokesman James Allerton confirmed the judge is being investigated but declined further comment on the allegations.

Fuller's lawyer Dennis Wilenchik said last week that the allegations are false. The judge declined to comment.

The police report says Fuller knew the girl before the alleged abuse occurred.

The Associated Press is not identifying her because it generally does not name alleged sexual assault victims.

