PHOENIX - Arizona Humane Society is offering a "name your price" adoption special this weekend as part of PetSmart Charities National Adoption Weekend.

From Friday, May 18 to Sunday, May 20, adopters will be able to pick their adoption fee for animals one year or older.

PHOTOS: Check out 22 adoptable pets in the Valley available now

The deal is good at two PetSmart locations - in Mesa at US-60 and Stapley, and in Scottsdale at Miller and Camelback.

The adoption fees include spay and neuter surgeries, vaccinations, microchipping and a free follow-up vet exam.

They're hoping to adopt out at least 60 animals this weekend. To see all adoptable pets with AHS, click here.

RELATED: Maricopa County Animal Care and Control upping fees to care for more animals