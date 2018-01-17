Arizona group: Border Patrol agents have emptied water bottles left for migrants

PHOENIX - A group that stocks a remote desert camp with water for migrants crossing illegally into the United States says some Border Patrol agents have slashed and emptied the water bottles, putting the travelers' lives in danger.

A spokesman for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, which oversees the agents, says it does not condone such actions.

The southern Arizona group No More Deaths revived its past charges against some Border Patrol agents at a Wednesday news conference near the Arizona-Mexico border. It provided videos showing a uniformed female agent kicking over plastic water jugs of water as well as a male agent pouring water out of a jug onto the ground.

Border Patrol Agent Christopher Sullivan says the agency is committed to enforcing laws and protecting the lives of everyone.