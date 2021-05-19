Arizona governor signs bill legalizing drug-testing strips

PHOENIX — Arizona Governor Doug Ducey has signed legislation legalizing test strips that can detect the presence of the potent opiate fentanyl and potentially help avoid deadly overdoses.

The measure signed Wednesday by the Republican governor was overwhelmingly approved by the Legislature and championed by freshman Democratic Sen. Christine Marsh.

Her 25-year-old son died last year after taking what he thought was a prescription pain pill that turned out to be laced with fentanyl.

"It's hard to talk about without getting emotional," said Marsh, in a March 2021 interview with ABC15, adding that the tragedy put opioid abuse at the forefront of her agenda. It was already something she was concerned about as an educator, seeing the firsthand effects of drugs on her students.

Like many of his peers, Marsh said her son made a bad choice that night, one that cost him his life.

"I think the wake-up call for me was how often the fentanyl is nefariously inserted into other pills, Percocet or Xanax or whatever it might be," she added.

Like Naloxone, or Narcan was legalized for community distribution a few years ago, Marsh hopes the testing strips will someday be sold at local pharmacies.

Ducey says the state wants drug users to get treatment and until they do it's important to give them tools to avoid overdoses.

Here are some alarming statistics released by NotMYKid when it comes to drug use in Arizona:

1,752 overdose deaths were reported in Maricopa County in 2020, with another 550 cases under investigation.