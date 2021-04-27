Watch
Arizona governor Doug Ducey signs abortion ban for genetic issues

Ross D. Franklin/AP
A number of Arizona reproductive rights groups march to deliver a petition to Gov. Doug Ducey to veto SB 1457, the latest abortion bill passed by the state legislature last week, at the Arizona Capitol Monday, April 26, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Posted at 3:48 PM, Apr 27, 2021
PHOENIX — Arizona Governor Doug Ducey has signed a sweeping anti-abortion bill banning the procedure if the woman seeks it solely because a fetus has a genetic abnormality such as Down syndrome.

The measure he approved Tuesday has a host of other provisions championed by anti-abortion groups, including a requirement that fetal remains be buried or cremated and conferring civil rights on a fetus.

Read the full text of the bill.

Ducey is a Republican who opposes abortion and has never vetoed a piece of anti-abortion legislation.

Republicans who oppose abortion in the Legislature backed the measure.

Democrats unanimously opposed it and called it an attack on women's reproductive rights.

