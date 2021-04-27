Arizona governor Doug Ducey signs abortion ban for genetic issues

PHOENIX — Arizona Governor Doug Ducey has signed a sweeping anti-abortion bill banning the procedure if the woman seeks it solely because a fetus has a genetic abnormality such as Down syndrome.

The measure he approved Tuesday has a host of other provisions championed by anti-abortion groups, including a requirement that fetal remains be buried or cremated and conferring civil rights on a fetus.

Ducey is a Republican who opposes abortion and has never vetoed a piece of anti-abortion legislation.

Republicans who oppose abortion in the Legislature backed the measure.

Democrats unanimously opposed it and called it an attack on women's reproductive rights.