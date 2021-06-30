Watch
Arizona governor signs $12.8 billion budget with big tax cut

Ross D. Franklin/AP
The blur of car lights zip past the Arizona Capitol as the dome is illuminated in blue, along with other buildings and structures around the state as a symbol of support for Arizona's frontline medical workers and emergency responders battling the coronavirus Wednesday, April 15, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Posted at 4:07 PM, Jun 30, 2021
PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey has signed into law a $12.8 billion budget for Arizona that includes a significant tax cut primarily benefiting the wealthy.

Ducey's signature Wednesday fulfills a long-held priority for the Republican governor, who promised to drive taxes as low as possible.

The $1.9 billion in annual tax cuts alarmed Democrats, who say the state is temporarily flush with cash but will struggle to fund schools, health care and other priorities in the future.

The governor is expected to sign the 11 bills that comprise the budget after Republicans in the House and Senate resolved a stalemate over whether to expand Arizona’s school voucher program to cover more children.

