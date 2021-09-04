Arizona abortion foes, advocates mulling steps after high court ruling

PHOENIX — Abortion opponents, as well as activists in Arizona, are carefully mulling a U.S. Supreme Court decision to allow a Texas law banning abortion after a heartbeat can be detected before pursuing similar legislation.

The high court late Wednesday refused to block the new Texas law but did not rule on its constitutionality.

The law directly conflicts with Roe. v. Wade, the landmark 1973 case that gives women a right to a pre-viability abortion.

Republican Gov. Doug Ducey's spokesman on Thursday noted the governor's anti-abortion stance but didn't say if he would seek a similar law next year.

State Representative Melody Hernandez is a sexual abuse survivor and had an abortion after she was raped.

“It is painful to have to be potentially carrying the child of a rapist,” Hernandez said while speaking on the House floor.

Hernandez has quickly become a leading voice for reproductive rights in the House.

The Texas law prohibits abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which is around six weeks.

“I discovered I was pregnant at seven weeks. So, one week after, this abortion ban would have affected me,” Hernandez said.