Area of downtown Phoenix facing trash problem due to homeless encampment

PHOENIX - Trash problems in one area of downtown Phoenix are becoming so bad; several people are now in search of a solution.

Dan Purigraski, the manager of Countertop Supply at the corner of 9th Avenue and Jackson, says trash in the area has gotten out of hand.

Across the street is a homeless camp and nearby is the Human Services Campus, which provides resources to the homeless population.

"It's feces, it's trash, it's beer bottles, wine bottles, needles," Purigraski said of what he finds in the street.

Purigraski told ABC15 the problem is getting so bad, one of his employees cleans up the area every day.

"It's a heavy problem, it's just disconcerting with all the homeless people, customers come in, they see the trash," said Purigraski.

ABC15 talked with Darlene Carchedi, who has been homeless for two years. She says the homeless population is not provided enough resources, like trash cans or dumpsters, to properly throw away the trash.

"I don't want to live in an area full of filth, none of us do, but if we don't have a means to throw our garbage away..." Carchedi vented.

A representative for the City of Phoenix says city crews do weekly cleanups in the area on Wednesdays. They also note the number of unsheltered homeless is up 59% in the past two years.

In terms of adding dumpsters, city officials told ABC15 the Human Services Campus does not contract with the city. The campus says they are currently in talks with city officials on ways to solve the trash issue.

