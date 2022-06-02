Watch
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsCentral Phoenix News

Arcadia home of former Arizona Cardinals coach sells for $3.5 million

Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Ken Whisenhunt’s Arcadia home sold this week for $3.5 million. At almost 4,000 square feet, it has 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and a view of Camelback Mountain. Whisenhunt spent six years with the Cardinals, leading them to the Super Bowl in 2009.

Exterior View .jpg
Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Ken Whisenhunt’s Arcadia home sold this week for $3.5 million. At almost 4,000 square feet, it has 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and a view of Camelback Mountain. It's located near 48th Street and Indian School Road.Photo by: Photos/info from KB Woods/Robert Joffe of The Joffe Group
Exterior View.jpg
Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Ken Whisenhunt’s Arcadia home sold this week for $3.5 million. At almost 4,000 square feet, it has 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and a view of Camelback Mountain. It's located near 48th Street and Indian School Road.Photo by: Photos/info from KB Woods/Robert Joffe of The Joffe Group
Fireside .jpg
Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Ken Whisenhunt’s Arcadia home sold this week for $3.5 million. At almost 4,000 square feet, it has 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and a view of Camelback Mountain. It's located near 48th Street and Indian School Road.Photo by: Photos/info from KB Woods/Robert Joffe of The Joffe Group
Fireside.jpg
Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Ken Whisenhunt’s Arcadia home sold this week for $3.5 million. At almost 4,000 square feet, it has 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and a view of Camelback Mountain. It's located near 48th Street and Indian School Road.Photo by: Photos/info from KB Woods/Robert Joffe of The Joffe Group
Front View ~ Welcome Home.jpg
Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Ken Whisenhunt’s Arcadia home sold this week for $3.5 million. At almost 4,000 square feet, it has 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and a view of Camelback Mountain. It's located near 48th Street and Indian School Road.Photo by: Photos/info from KB Woods/Robert Joffe of The Joffe Group
Front View.jpg
Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Ken Whisenhunt’s Arcadia home sold this week for $3.5 million. At almost 4,000 square feet, it has 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and a view of Camelback Mountain. It's located near 48th Street and Indian School Road.Photo by: Photos/info from KB Woods/Robert Joffe of The Joffe Group
Great Room .jpg
Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Ken Whisenhunt’s Arcadia home sold this week for $3.5 million. At almost 4,000 square feet, it has 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and a view of Camelback Mountain. It's located near 48th Street and Indian School Road.Photo by: Photos/info from KB Woods/Robert Joffe of The Joffe Group
Kitchen .jpg
Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Ken Whisenhunt’s Arcadia home sold this week for $3.5 million. At almost 4,000 square feet, it has 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and a view of Camelback Mountain. It's located near 48th Street and Indian School Road.Photo by: Photos/info from KB Woods/Robert Joffe of The Joffe Group
Great Room.jpg
Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Ken Whisenhunt’s Arcadia home sold this week for $3.5 million. At almost 4,000 square feet, it has 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and a view of Camelback Mountain. It's located near 48th Street and Indian School Road.Photo by: Photos/info from KB Woods/Robert Joffe of The Joffe Group
Kitchen .jpg
Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Ken Whisenhunt’s Arcadia home sold this week for $3.5 million. At almost 4,000 square feet, it has 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and a view of Camelback Mountain. It's located near 48th Street and Indian School Road.Photo by: Photos/info from KB Woods/Robert Joffe of The Joffe Group
Kitchen .jpg
Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Ken Whisenhunt’s Arcadia home sold this week for $3.5 million. At almost 4,000 square feet, it has 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and a view of Camelback Mountain. It's located near 48th Street and Indian School Road.Photo by: Photos/info from KB Woods/Robert Joffe of The Joffe Group
Kitchen Detail.jpg
Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Ken Whisenhunt’s Arcadia home sold this week for $3.5 million. At almost 4,000 square feet, it has 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and a view of Camelback Mountain. It's located near 48th Street and Indian School Road.Photo by: Photos/info from KB Woods/Robert Joffe of The Joffe Group
Kitchen Island.jpg
Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Ken Whisenhunt’s Arcadia home sold this week for $3.5 million. At almost 4,000 square feet, it has 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and a view of Camelback Mountain. It's located near 48th Street and Indian School Road.Photo by: Photos/info from KB Woods/Robert Joffe of The Joffe Group
Kitchen.jpg
Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Ken Whisenhunt’s Arcadia home sold this week for $3.5 million. At almost 4,000 square feet, it has 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and a view of Camelback Mountain. It's located near 48th Street and Indian School Road.Photo by: Photos/info from KB Woods/Robert Joffe of The Joffe Group
Living Room View.jpg
Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Ken Whisenhunt’s Arcadia home sold this week for $3.5 million. At almost 4,000 square feet, it has 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and a view of Camelback Mountain. It's located near 48th Street and Indian School Road.Photo by: Photos/info from KB Woods/Robert Joffe of The Joffe Group
Living Room.jpg
Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Ken Whisenhunt’s Arcadia home sold this week for $3.5 million. At almost 4,000 square feet, it has 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and a view of Camelback Mountain. It's located near 48th Street and Indian School Road.Photo by: Photos/info from KB Woods/Robert Joffe of The Joffe Group
Master Bathroom .jpg
Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Ken Whisenhunt’s Arcadia home sold this week for $3.5 million. At almost 4,000 square feet, it has 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and a view of Camelback Mountain. It's located near 48th Street and Indian School Road.Photo by: Photos/info from KB Woods/Robert Joffe of The Joffe Group
Master Bathroom.jpg
Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Ken Whisenhunt’s Arcadia home sold this week for $3.5 million. At almost 4,000 square feet, it has 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and a view of Camelback Mountain. It's located near 48th Street and Indian School Road.Photo by: Photos/info from KB Woods/Robert Joffe of The Joffe Group
Poolside Exterior View.jpg
Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Ken Whisenhunt’s Arcadia home sold this week for $3.5 million. At almost 4,000 square feet, it has 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and a view of Camelback Mountain. It's located near 48th Street and Indian School Road.Photo by: Photos/info from KB Woods/Robert Joffe of The Joffe Group
Master Bedroom.jpg
Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Ken Whisenhunt’s Arcadia home sold this week for $3.5 million. At almost 4,000 square feet, it has 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and a view of Camelback Mountain. It's located near 48th Street and Indian School Road.Photo by: Photos/info from KB Woods/Robert Joffe of The Joffe Group
Poolside View.jpg
Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Ken Whisenhunt’s Arcadia home sold this week for $3.5 million. At almost 4,000 square feet, it has 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and a view of Camelback Mountain. It's located near 48th Street and Indian School Road.Photo by: Photos/info from KB Woods/Robert Joffe of The Joffe Group
Wet Bar.jpg
Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Ken Whisenhunt’s Arcadia home sold this week for $3.5 million. At almost 4,000 square feet, it has 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and a view of Camelback Mountain. It's located near 48th Street and Indian School Road.Photo by: Photos/info from KB Woods/Robert Joffe of The Joffe Group
Spa ~ Poolside View.jpg
Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Ken Whisenhunt’s Arcadia home sold this week for $3.5 million. At almost 4,000 square feet, it has 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and a view of Camelback Mountain. It's located near 48th Street and Indian School Road.Photo by: Photos/info from KB Woods/Robert Joffe of The Joffe Group
Dining View.jpg
Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Ken Whisenhunt’s Arcadia home sold this week for $3.5 million. At almost 4,000 square feet, it has 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and a view of Camelback Mountain. It's located near 48th Street and Indian School Road.Photo by: Photos/info from KB Woods/Robert Joffe of The Joffe Group
Dining Room.jpg
Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Ken Whisenhunt’s Arcadia home sold this week for $3.5 million. At almost 4,000 square feet, it has 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and a view of Camelback Mountain. It's located near 48th Street and Indian School Road.Photo by: Photos/info from KB Woods/Robert Joffe of The Joffe Group
Covered Patio View.jpg
Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Ken Whisenhunt’s Arcadia home sold this week for $3.5 million. At almost 4,000 square feet, it has 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and a view of Camelback Mountain. It's located near 48th Street and Indian School Road.Photo by: Photos/info from KB Woods/Robert Joffe of The Joffe Group
Covered Patio View .jpg
Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Ken Whisenhunt’s Arcadia home sold this week for $3.5 million. At almost 4,000 square feet, it has 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and a view of Camelback Mountain. It's located near 48th Street and Indian School Road.Photo by: Photos/info from KB Woods/Robert Joffe of The Joffe Group
Backyard.jpg
Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Ken Whisenhunt’s Arcadia home sold this week for $3.5 million. At almost 4,000 square feet, it has 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and a view of Camelback Mountain. It's located near 48th Street and Indian School Road.Photo by: Photos/info from KB Woods/Robert Joffe of The Joffe Group

Arcadia home of former Arizona Cardinals coach sells for $3.5 million

close-gallery
  • Exterior View .jpg
  • Exterior View.jpg
  • Fireside .jpg
  • Fireside.jpg
  • Front View ~ Welcome Home.jpg
  • Front View.jpg
  • Great Room .jpg
  • Kitchen .jpg
  • Great Room.jpg
  • Kitchen .jpg
  • Kitchen .jpg
  • Kitchen Detail.jpg
  • Kitchen Island.jpg
  • Kitchen.jpg
  • Living Room View.jpg
  • Living Room.jpg
  • Master Bathroom .jpg
  • Master Bathroom.jpg
  • Poolside Exterior View.jpg
  • Master Bedroom.jpg
  • Poolside View.jpg
  • Wet Bar.jpg
  • Spa ~ Poolside View.jpg
  • Dining View.jpg
  • Dining Room.jpg
  • Covered Patio View.jpg
  • Covered Patio View .jpg
  • Backyard.jpg

Share

Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Ken Whisenhunt’s Arcadia home sold this week for $3.5 million. At almost 4,000 square feet, it has 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and a view of Camelback Mountain. It's located near 48th Street and Indian School Road.Photos/info from KB Woods/Robert Joffe of The Joffe Group
Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Ken Whisenhunt’s Arcadia home sold this week for $3.5 million. At almost 4,000 square feet, it has 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and a view of Camelback Mountain. It's located near 48th Street and Indian School Road.Photos/info from KB Woods/Robert Joffe of The Joffe Group
Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Ken Whisenhunt’s Arcadia home sold this week for $3.5 million. At almost 4,000 square feet, it has 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and a view of Camelback Mountain. It's located near 48th Street and Indian School Road.Photos/info from KB Woods/Robert Joffe of The Joffe Group
Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Ken Whisenhunt’s Arcadia home sold this week for $3.5 million. At almost 4,000 square feet, it has 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and a view of Camelback Mountain. It's located near 48th Street and Indian School Road.Photos/info from KB Woods/Robert Joffe of The Joffe Group
Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Ken Whisenhunt’s Arcadia home sold this week for $3.5 million. At almost 4,000 square feet, it has 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and a view of Camelback Mountain. It's located near 48th Street and Indian School Road.Photos/info from KB Woods/Robert Joffe of The Joffe Group
Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Ken Whisenhunt’s Arcadia home sold this week for $3.5 million. At almost 4,000 square feet, it has 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and a view of Camelback Mountain. It's located near 48th Street and Indian School Road.Photos/info from KB Woods/Robert Joffe of The Joffe Group
Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Ken Whisenhunt’s Arcadia home sold this week for $3.5 million. At almost 4,000 square feet, it has 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and a view of Camelback Mountain. It's located near 48th Street and Indian School Road.Photos/info from KB Woods/Robert Joffe of The Joffe Group
Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Ken Whisenhunt’s Arcadia home sold this week for $3.5 million. At almost 4,000 square feet, it has 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and a view of Camelback Mountain. It's located near 48th Street and Indian School Road.Photos/info from KB Woods/Robert Joffe of The Joffe Group
Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Ken Whisenhunt’s Arcadia home sold this week for $3.5 million. At almost 4,000 square feet, it has 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and a view of Camelback Mountain. It's located near 48th Street and Indian School Road.Photos/info from KB Woods/Robert Joffe of The Joffe Group
Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Ken Whisenhunt’s Arcadia home sold this week for $3.5 million. At almost 4,000 square feet, it has 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and a view of Camelback Mountain. It's located near 48th Street and Indian School Road.Photos/info from KB Woods/Robert Joffe of The Joffe Group
Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Ken Whisenhunt’s Arcadia home sold this week for $3.5 million. At almost 4,000 square feet, it has 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and a view of Camelback Mountain. It's located near 48th Street and Indian School Road.Photos/info from KB Woods/Robert Joffe of The Joffe Group
Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Ken Whisenhunt’s Arcadia home sold this week for $3.5 million. At almost 4,000 square feet, it has 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and a view of Camelback Mountain. It's located near 48th Street and Indian School Road.Photos/info from KB Woods/Robert Joffe of The Joffe Group
Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Ken Whisenhunt’s Arcadia home sold this week for $3.5 million. At almost 4,000 square feet, it has 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and a view of Camelback Mountain. It's located near 48th Street and Indian School Road.Photos/info from KB Woods/Robert Joffe of The Joffe Group
Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Ken Whisenhunt’s Arcadia home sold this week for $3.5 million. At almost 4,000 square feet, it has 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and a view of Camelback Mountain. It's located near 48th Street and Indian School Road.Photos/info from KB Woods/Robert Joffe of The Joffe Group
Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Ken Whisenhunt’s Arcadia home sold this week for $3.5 million. At almost 4,000 square feet, it has 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and a view of Camelback Mountain. It's located near 48th Street and Indian School Road.Photos/info from KB Woods/Robert Joffe of The Joffe Group
Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Ken Whisenhunt’s Arcadia home sold this week for $3.5 million. At almost 4,000 square feet, it has 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and a view of Camelback Mountain. It's located near 48th Street and Indian School Road.Photos/info from KB Woods/Robert Joffe of The Joffe Group
Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Ken Whisenhunt’s Arcadia home sold this week for $3.5 million. At almost 4,000 square feet, it has 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and a view of Camelback Mountain. It's located near 48th Street and Indian School Road.Photos/info from KB Woods/Robert Joffe of The Joffe Group
Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Ken Whisenhunt’s Arcadia home sold this week for $3.5 million. At almost 4,000 square feet, it has 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and a view of Camelback Mountain. It's located near 48th Street and Indian School Road.Photos/info from KB Woods/Robert Joffe of The Joffe Group
Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Ken Whisenhunt’s Arcadia home sold this week for $3.5 million. At almost 4,000 square feet, it has 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and a view of Camelback Mountain. It's located near 48th Street and Indian School Road.Photos/info from KB Woods/Robert Joffe of The Joffe Group
Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Ken Whisenhunt’s Arcadia home sold this week for $3.5 million. At almost 4,000 square feet, it has 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and a view of Camelback Mountain. It's located near 48th Street and Indian School Road.Photos/info from KB Woods/Robert Joffe of The Joffe Group
Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Ken Whisenhunt’s Arcadia home sold this week for $3.5 million. At almost 4,000 square feet, it has 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and a view of Camelback Mountain. It's located near 48th Street and Indian School Road.Photos/info from KB Woods/Robert Joffe of The Joffe Group
Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Ken Whisenhunt’s Arcadia home sold this week for $3.5 million. At almost 4,000 square feet, it has 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and a view of Camelback Mountain. It's located near 48th Street and Indian School Road.Photos/info from KB Woods/Robert Joffe of The Joffe Group
Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Ken Whisenhunt’s Arcadia home sold this week for $3.5 million. At almost 4,000 square feet, it has 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and a view of Camelback Mountain. It's located near 48th Street and Indian School Road.Photos/info from KB Woods/Robert Joffe of The Joffe Group
Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Ken Whisenhunt’s Arcadia home sold this week for $3.5 million. At almost 4,000 square feet, it has 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and a view of Camelback Mountain. It's located near 48th Street and Indian School Road.Photos/info from KB Woods/Robert Joffe of The Joffe Group
Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Ken Whisenhunt’s Arcadia home sold this week for $3.5 million. At almost 4,000 square feet, it has 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and a view of Camelback Mountain. It's located near 48th Street and Indian School Road.Photos/info from KB Woods/Robert Joffe of The Joffe Group
Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Ken Whisenhunt’s Arcadia home sold this week for $3.5 million. At almost 4,000 square feet, it has 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and a view of Camelback Mountain. It's located near 48th Street and Indian School Road.Photos/info from KB Woods/Robert Joffe of The Joffe Group
Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Ken Whisenhunt’s Arcadia home sold this week for $3.5 million. At almost 4,000 square feet, it has 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and a view of Camelback Mountain. It's located near 48th Street and Indian School Road.Photos/info from KB Woods/Robert Joffe of The Joffe Group
Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Ken Whisenhunt’s Arcadia home sold this week for $3.5 million. At almost 4,000 square feet, it has 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and a view of Camelback Mountain. It's located near 48th Street and Indian School Road.Photos/info from KB Woods/Robert Joffe of The Joffe Group
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next