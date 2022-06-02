Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Ken Whisenhunt’s Arcadia home sold this week for $3.5 million. At almost 4,000 square feet, it has 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and a view of Camelback Mountain. It's located near 48th Street and Indian School Road. Photos/info from KB Woods/Robert Joffe of The Joffe Group



Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Ken Whisenhunt’s Arcadia home sold this week for $3.5 million. At almost 4,000 square feet, it has 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and a view of Camelback Mountain. It's located near 48th Street and Indian School Road. Photos/info from KB Woods/Robert Joffe of The Joffe Group



Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Ken Whisenhunt’s Arcadia home sold this week for $3.5 million. At almost 4,000 square feet, it has 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and a view of Camelback Mountain. It's located near 48th Street and Indian School Road. Photos/info from KB Woods/Robert Joffe of The Joffe Group



Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Ken Whisenhunt’s Arcadia home sold this week for $3.5 million. At almost 4,000 square feet, it has 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and a view of Camelback Mountain. It's located near 48th Street and Indian School Road. Photos/info from KB Woods/Robert Joffe of The Joffe Group



Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Ken Whisenhunt’s Arcadia home sold this week for $3.5 million. At almost 4,000 square feet, it has 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and a view of Camelback Mountain. It's located near 48th Street and Indian School Road. Photos/info from KB Woods/Robert Joffe of The Joffe Group



Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Ken Whisenhunt’s Arcadia home sold this week for $3.5 million. At almost 4,000 square feet, it has 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and a view of Camelback Mountain. It's located near 48th Street and Indian School Road. Photos/info from KB Woods/Robert Joffe of The Joffe Group



Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Ken Whisenhunt’s Arcadia home sold this week for $3.5 million. At almost 4,000 square feet, it has 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and a view of Camelback Mountain. It's located near 48th Street and Indian School Road. Photos/info from KB Woods/Robert Joffe of The Joffe Group



Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Ken Whisenhunt’s Arcadia home sold this week for $3.5 million. At almost 4,000 square feet, it has 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and a view of Camelback Mountain. It's located near 48th Street and Indian School Road. Photos/info from KB Woods/Robert Joffe of The Joffe Group



Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Ken Whisenhunt’s Arcadia home sold this week for $3.5 million. At almost 4,000 square feet, it has 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and a view of Camelback Mountain. It's located near 48th Street and Indian School Road. Photos/info from KB Woods/Robert Joffe of The Joffe Group



Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Ken Whisenhunt’s Arcadia home sold this week for $3.5 million. At almost 4,000 square feet, it has 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and a view of Camelback Mountain. It's located near 48th Street and Indian School Road. Photos/info from KB Woods/Robert Joffe of The Joffe Group



Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Ken Whisenhunt’s Arcadia home sold this week for $3.5 million. At almost 4,000 square feet, it has 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and a view of Camelback Mountain. It's located near 48th Street and Indian School Road. Photos/info from KB Woods/Robert Joffe of The Joffe Group



Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Ken Whisenhunt’s Arcadia home sold this week for $3.5 million. At almost 4,000 square feet, it has 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and a view of Camelback Mountain. It's located near 48th Street and Indian School Road. Photos/info from KB Woods/Robert Joffe of The Joffe Group



Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Ken Whisenhunt’s Arcadia home sold this week for $3.5 million. At almost 4,000 square feet, it has 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and a view of Camelback Mountain. It's located near 48th Street and Indian School Road. Photos/info from KB Woods/Robert Joffe of The Joffe Group



Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Ken Whisenhunt’s Arcadia home sold this week for $3.5 million. At almost 4,000 square feet, it has 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and a view of Camelback Mountain. It's located near 48th Street and Indian School Road. Photos/info from KB Woods/Robert Joffe of The Joffe Group



Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Ken Whisenhunt’s Arcadia home sold this week for $3.5 million. At almost 4,000 square feet, it has 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and a view of Camelback Mountain. It's located near 48th Street and Indian School Road. Photos/info from KB Woods/Robert Joffe of The Joffe Group



Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Ken Whisenhunt’s Arcadia home sold this week for $3.5 million. At almost 4,000 square feet, it has 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and a view of Camelback Mountain. It's located near 48th Street and Indian School Road. Photos/info from KB Woods/Robert Joffe of The Joffe Group



Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Ken Whisenhunt’s Arcadia home sold this week for $3.5 million. At almost 4,000 square feet, it has 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and a view of Camelback Mountain. It's located near 48th Street and Indian School Road. Photos/info from KB Woods/Robert Joffe of The Joffe Group



Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Ken Whisenhunt’s Arcadia home sold this week for $3.5 million. At almost 4,000 square feet, it has 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and a view of Camelback Mountain. It's located near 48th Street and Indian School Road. Photos/info from KB Woods/Robert Joffe of The Joffe Group



Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Ken Whisenhunt’s Arcadia home sold this week for $3.5 million. At almost 4,000 square feet, it has 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and a view of Camelback Mountain. It's located near 48th Street and Indian School Road. Photos/info from KB Woods/Robert Joffe of The Joffe Group



Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Ken Whisenhunt’s Arcadia home sold this week for $3.5 million. At almost 4,000 square feet, it has 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and a view of Camelback Mountain. It's located near 48th Street and Indian School Road. Photos/info from KB Woods/Robert Joffe of The Joffe Group



Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Ken Whisenhunt’s Arcadia home sold this week for $3.5 million. At almost 4,000 square feet, it has 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and a view of Camelback Mountain. It's located near 48th Street and Indian School Road. Photos/info from KB Woods/Robert Joffe of The Joffe Group



Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Ken Whisenhunt’s Arcadia home sold this week for $3.5 million. At almost 4,000 square feet, it has 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and a view of Camelback Mountain. It's located near 48th Street and Indian School Road. Photos/info from KB Woods/Robert Joffe of The Joffe Group



Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Ken Whisenhunt’s Arcadia home sold this week for $3.5 million. At almost 4,000 square feet, it has 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and a view of Camelback Mountain. It's located near 48th Street and Indian School Road. Photos/info from KB Woods/Robert Joffe of The Joffe Group



Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Ken Whisenhunt’s Arcadia home sold this week for $3.5 million. At almost 4,000 square feet, it has 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and a view of Camelback Mountain. It's located near 48th Street and Indian School Road. Photos/info from KB Woods/Robert Joffe of The Joffe Group



Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Ken Whisenhunt’s Arcadia home sold this week for $3.5 million. At almost 4,000 square feet, it has 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and a view of Camelback Mountain. It's located near 48th Street and Indian School Road. Photos/info from KB Woods/Robert Joffe of The Joffe Group



Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Ken Whisenhunt’s Arcadia home sold this week for $3.5 million. At almost 4,000 square feet, it has 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and a view of Camelback Mountain. It's located near 48th Street and Indian School Road. Photos/info from KB Woods/Robert Joffe of The Joffe Group



Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Ken Whisenhunt’s Arcadia home sold this week for $3.5 million. At almost 4,000 square feet, it has 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and a view of Camelback Mountain. It's located near 48th Street and Indian School Road. Photos/info from KB Woods/Robert Joffe of The Joffe Group



Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Ken Whisenhunt’s Arcadia home sold this week for $3.5 million. At almost 4,000 square feet, it has 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and a view of Camelback Mountain. It's located near 48th Street and Indian School Road. Photos/info from KB Woods/Robert Joffe of The Joffe Group



Prev 1 / Ad Next