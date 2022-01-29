Anti-mask activist makes racial slur to House Minority Leader inside Arizona Capitol

PHOENIX — A Valley man is now banned from the Arizona Capitol after being recorded on camera confronting House Minority Leader Reginald Bolding and making a racial slur.

The video shows Ethan Schmidt taunting the state representative and other people nearby.

"Hey! You guys are throwing away our futures by wearing those masks,’ said Schmidt in the video.

Schmidt was apparently at the Capitol as part of a rally. At one point, Schmidt aims a question at Rep. Bolding.

"Hey! Why are you wearing the slave muzzle, man,” asked Schmidt.

Bolding appears to ignore Schmidt, but Schmidt asks again.

"That was extremely disrespectful. It was uncalled for. It was a racial slur and something that should not be accepted in the House of Representatives,” said Rep. Bolding.

Rep. Bolding was speaking with a group of teachers at the time.

"It took me a second to process it. I wanted to make sure I was still giving respect to the constituents I was talking to,” said Rep. Bolding.

This is not the first time the anti-mask activist has tried to stir the pot. This time the fallout was swift.

House Speaker Rusty Bowers officially banned Schmidt from entering the State Capitol.

Rep. Bowers issued a statement through a spokesman:

“Speaker Rusty Bowers banned the individual from the House building yesterday after learning of the incident. The hateful and reprehensible behavior exhibited by this individual toward our members, staff, and the public violated the Rules of Decorum, and it will absolutely not be tolerated in the House.”

"If we want to be a state that does not want to tolerate this type of language and behavior, we have to demand more of our leaders and demand more of individuals who people participating in democracy,” added Rep. Bolding.