Andrea Ayton honored for giving back to Valley community

PHOENIX — The mother of Phoenix Suns star Deandre Ayton was recognized during a special event on Saturday.

Andrea Ayton was given the "My Mom, My Hero" award by Helping Hands for Single Moms, a local nonprofit.

The group assists single mothers by connecting them with resources to get a degree.

On Saturday, organizers honored Andrea for taking families shopping for the holidays and building relationships with women in need.

Andrea did not give a speech after receiving the award but told the group she was grateful for the recognition.

Deandre said he was happy to see his mom receive the award.

"Seeing my mom be recognized for the things she's done in the community since I've been in the NBA since I was a child... seeing her acknowledged is amazing," he said.

Helping Hands for Single Moms has helped more than 300 women graduate college since 2001. They also help them with car repairs and other forms of financial assistance.

Deandre told ABC15, he admires his mother's work ethic and plans on passing it down to his son someday.

"She puts her head down and don't stop the hard work and that's something I can do for myself and also pass onto my son," he said.