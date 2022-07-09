Watch Now
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsCentral Phoenix News

Actions

American Airlines flight diverted to Phoenix after possible mechanical issue

A mechanical issues caused an emergency landing at Phoenix Sky Harbor Saturday morning.
American Airlines emergency landing at Sky Harbor
Posted at 9:15 AM, Jul 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-09 12:41:57-04

PHOENIX — An American Airlines flight was diverted to Phoenix Sky Harbor early Saturday after a possible mechanical issue.

The airline tells ABC15 that flight #2930 departed from Las Vegas and was heading to Charlotte when the issue occurred.

The plane was able to land safely at Sky Harbor around 6:30 a.m. without incident.

The plane is being inspected by the maintenance crew to determine the cause.

The flight was scheduled to depart Phoenix at 10 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

Further details haven't been released.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Javier Soto and Katie Raml weeknights on ABC15!