Alaska Airlines to fly from Everett, Washington to Phoenix

Jan 16, 2018
PHOENIX - Alaska Airlines will begin offering nonstop flight service this fall from Paine Field airport in Everett, Washington, to eight Western cities.

The Seattle-based airline said Tuesday the flights from Everett will go to Phoenix, Las Vegas, Portland, Oregon, and California airports in Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, San Francisco and San Jose.

The Seattle Times reports flight frequencies for each destination, along with departure and arrival times, will be announced later this year, subject to government approval.

