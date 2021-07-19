Watch
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsCentral Phoenix News

Actions

Advisory warns of elevated ozone levels in Phoenix area

items.[0].image.alt
Ross D. Franklin/AP
The downtown Phoenix skyline is easier to see, Tuesday, April 7, 2020, as fewer motorists in Arizona are driving, following the state stay-at-home order due to the coronavirus, and it appears to be improving the air quality and decreasing the effects vehicle emissions have on the environment. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Southwest Air Pollution
Posted at 11:40 AM, Jul 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-19 14:40:14-04

PHOENIX — State environmental regulators are warning people in Phoenix to stay indoors for the next two days because of a change in air quality.

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality issued a High Pollution Advisory for ozone effective Monday and Tuesday in the Phoenix area.

RELATED: 2021 starts with record-breaking air pollution for the Valley

The agency says people should limit outdoor activity, especially children and adults with respiratory issues.

The advisory concerns particulate matter that is made up of small particles found in dust.

Exposure can increase the number and severity of asthma attacks, cause or aggravate bronchitis or other lung disease and reduce the body’s ability to fight infection.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch the Suns take on the Bucks in the NBA Finals only on ABC15